Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway, Callaway Golf And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't want to touch Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) because its yield is too high.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been trading straight up and Cramer doesn't want to recommend it at its current price. He wants to wait for a pullback.

Cramer believes in Centene Corp's (NYSE: CNC) CEO Michael Neidorff. He thinks the stock is going to recover.

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) is a good stock, said Cramer. He would buy it for the long term.

There is no reason to sell Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE: BRK-B), said Cramer. The company is doing terrific.

Cramer likes Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH), but he would rather own Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK). His favorite is Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM).

Cramer also likes Aqua America Inc (NYSE: WTR). He thinks that there is absolutely nothing wrong with the stock.