Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Cisco, Nokia, Splunk And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he loves Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK). He added that the company is doing a fantastic job and he is a buyer of the stock.
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is terrific, said Cramer. He would buy the stock, even at its current price.
Instead of Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK), Cramer would rather buy Xilinx, Inc. (NASD: XLNX).
Cramer prefers Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) over Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE: SA).
RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) is a good stock, said Cramer. He met the team and he likes them.
Cramer is not recommending Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) because he doesn't have a catalyst for the stock.
Cramer doesn't like the fossil fuel stocks so he doesn't want to recommend Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) as a buy.
Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been around for a long time and it has always been more hype and hope than reality, said Cramer.
Cramer is not a fan of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC).
