In the wake of billionaire Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos accusing The National Enquirer of extorting him with embarassing photos, the Wall Street Journal is reporting on how they were obtained.

Theories on whether President Donald Trump potentially played a role in exposing Bezos' affair with Lauren Sanchez to the involvement of Saudi Arabia dominated headlines when the scandal first broke.

But according to sources close to the The Wall Street Journal, Sanchez' brother Michael sold scandalous photos of Bezos to The National Enquirer for $200,000.

Sanchez himself denied the allegations as "old rumors" and said he did not send "the many penis selfies," according to WSJ.

But he has a history of being a source for the Enquirer given his position as a talent agent who managed TV pundits and reality show judges, the report said.

Sanchez started speaking to the Enquirer last fall about his sister's suspected relationship with Bezos, according to WSJ.

Photo courtesy of Amazon.