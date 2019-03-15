Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Bank Of America, Sarepta, Wendy's And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) is too inexpensive. He wouldn't sell it and if it trades lower, he would buy more.

Cramer is not a buyer of Chinese companies so he wouldn't buy YY Inc (NASDAQ: YY).

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) is a great company and it is good for a long-term investment, said Cramer.

Cramer likes Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT), but he thinks the stock is in for some heavy selling. He likes the company and he is not going to back away from it.

The fast food segment is not doing well, but Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is a great long, said Cramer.

ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) has been bad ever since it came public, said Cramer. He is not a buyer.

Cramer is not willing to recommend New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ). He doesn't know what it owns.

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) is cheap enough, but the bank stocks have been in a house of pain, said Cramer. He wouldn't buy it, because its dividend yield of 3 percent is too low.