Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Ambarella, Centurylink, Chipotle And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would sell Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL).
Everything in the life sciences sector is a buy, said Cramer. He is a buyer of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM).
Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported a good quarter, said Cramer. He thinks the stock is all right.
Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ: XON) has big time issues, said Cramer. He wouldn't touch it.
Cramer would skip Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) and he would rather buy Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG).
Everyone advertises on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), said Cramer. He would own the stock.
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is a buy, said Cramer. The company is in a great situation.
Instead of Orange (NYSE: ORAN), Cramer would buy Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).
