Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Ambarella, Centurylink, Chipotle And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would sell Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL).

Everything in the life sciences sector is a buy, said Cramer. He is a buyer of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM).

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported a good quarter, said Cramer. He thinks the stock is all right.

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ: XON) has big time issues, said Cramer. He wouldn't touch it.

Cramer would skip Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) and he would rather buy Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG).

Everyone advertises on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), said Cramer. He would own the stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is a buy, said Cramer. The company is in a great situation.

Instead of Orange (NYSE: ORAN), Cramer would buy Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).