Barron's Picks And Pans: Conagra, JPMorgan, L Brands, Weight Watchers And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story looks at why pharmaceutical giants are making big bets on gene therapy.

Other featured articles examine problems with packaged food companies and which high-yield dividends are safest.

Also, the prospects for a weight-loss products leader and a fashion retailer.

"Why Big Pharma Is Diving Into Gene Therapy" by Andrew Bary takes a look at what the likes of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) have to offer to pharmaceutical giants.

In "Here's the Real Problem For Big Food Companies," Jack Hough shows how the issues with packaged food brands are much more complicated than just cost cutting. See what is and isn't working for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) and others.

Jack Hough's "What's Eating Weight Watchers Stock" find out what the CEO of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) thinks are to blame for some of the company's woes. Don't cry for Oprah, says the article.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) are among the high-yielding stocks that top the ranks for dividend safety, according to "10 Stocks With Safe, Generous Dividends" by Lawrence C. Strauss.

In Ben Levisohn's "Battered L Brands Is Still Not a Buy," see why, even though L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) said "everything is on the table" when it comes to rejuvenating the Victoria's Secret brand, that still might not be enough.

