Barron's Picks And Pans: Data-Center, Robotics, Pot Stocks And More

Nelson Hem , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2019 7:52am   Comments
  • This weekend's Barron's cover story looks at the prospects for U.S. marijuana stocks.
  • Other featured articles offer some smart plays in data-center stocks and robotics stocks.
  • Also, the prospects for a "lovable" conglomerate and an obscure outdoor gear maker.

"You've Got to Be High to Buy U.S. Marijuana Stocks" by Bill Alpert suggests that it's too early to pick winners in this market, but Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) and Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) are early favorites.

In "4 Stocks to Play the Data-Center Boom," Daren Fonda suggests that shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) and a handful of others look attractive now as companies increasingly tap into the cloud for software and data storage.

Al Root's "5 Smart Plays on the Robotics Revolution" makes the case that it's time to invest in ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) and other robot makers, as new technologies are making automation more versatile and accessible.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is a value-focused, family-controlled company that has underappreciated assets with decent growth prospects, according to "Loews: A Conglomerate That Investors Can Love" by Andrew Bary.

In Jack Hough's "This Outdoor Gear Stock Has 60% Upside," see why Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) stock rallied last week. The name might not be familiar, but Barron's thinks that is part of the appeal.

Also in this week's Barron's:

  • Why corporate credit could be the next bubble to burst
  • Why oil companies are targeting yield-hungry investors
  • What the HQ2 protestors in New York missed
  • Who will pay the costs of climate change
  • Three water stocks that could rally
  • A preview of Warren Buffett's annual shareholders letter

