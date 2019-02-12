Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hasbro CEO Tells Cramer Toys R Us 'Disruption' Is Over

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2019 4:40pm   Comments
Share:
Hasbro CEO Tells Cramer Toys R Us 'Disruption' Is Over
Related HAS
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Coty Rises On Earnings Beat; Cellect Biotechnology Shares Plunge
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
The Pink Portfolio: An Overview Of Our Little Girl's Portfolio (Seeking Alpha)

Toymaker Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported Friday with fourth-quarter results that were negatively impacted by the Toys R Us liquidation. During the quarter, net revenue fell 13 percent from last year to $1.39 billion, while full-year revenue fell 12 percent from $4.58 billion.

What Happened

Any persisting issues from the Toys R Us "disruption" will likely come to an end in the first quarter of 2019, Hasbro Chairman and CEO Brian Goldner told CNBC's Jim Cramer in a Monday interview. Q1 will likely mark the last time Toys R Us will be mentioned as the company annualizes the last quarter where it shipped toys to the now-bankrupted retailer, the CEO said. 

Why It's Important

This year should bring an expansion of Hasbro's operating profit margin on the basis of new initiatives and innovation, along with an "incredible entertainment slate" led by its own brands, the executive said. The "disruption and an interruption" to growth seen in 2018 is a thing of the past, Goldner said, adding that the company can return to the golden era of 2012-2017, when revenue grew by an average of 5 percent.

What's Next

Hasbro will be introducing "more proprietary innovation" in the fall season, the CEO said. While this is a bit later than usual, the company decided to hold off to avoid releasing new products — especially in the digital gaming arena — "too early," he said. 

Hasbro expects to show investors a mid-single digit growth rate over time, Goldner said, along with double-digit earnings growth led by an "amazing array of new initiatives coming ... and movies from 'Avengers' to a new 'Star Wars' and of course 'Frozen.'" 

Related Links:

The Toy Story: After Weak Holidays, Hasbro Set for Rebound, Mattel Reliant on Barbie

UBS: Increasingly, Toys 'R' Sold Online

Posted-In: Brian Goldner CNBC Jim Cramer Toymakers Toys Toys R USMedia Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HAS)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Coty Rises On Earnings Beat; Cellect Biotechnology Shares Plunge
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Mattel Jumps On Upbeat Q4 Results; Biocept Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Hasbro Misses Q4 Estimates
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on HAS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FreightWaves NOW - February 12, 2019