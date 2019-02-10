Barron's On: The Most Sustainable Companies In America

This weekend's Barron's cover story reveals the latest ranking of the most sustainable U.S. companies.

Insights include the importance of the CEO's vision and where a company is headquartered.

Other featured articles discuss the most sustainable international companies and the legacy of Bill Gross.

This weekend's Barron's cover story, "The 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies" by Leslie P. Norton, shows the results of Barron's second annual ranking of companies based on hundreds of environmental, social and governance factors.

See why Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) topped this year's list, whether shares of the most sustainable companies outperformed the S&P 500 last year and insights such as why being headquartered in California is a factor and how much sustainability is driven by the personal passions of a company's CEO.

Find out which CEO said: "If you believe the only thing for a company to do is generate shareholder value, you're going to be in trouble. You need to 1) have a great team, 2) have happy customers and 3) generate returns. But it's the first priority that generates the second, which generates the third. Making money is the outcome. "

The article also splits the list by sector, revealing Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) as the most sustainable consumer staples company, Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) as the top financial and more. Check out all the companies that made the list and, as an expert quoted in the article put it: "who's creating a better company, long term, for long-term investors."

See also: Barron's Picks And Pans: BB&T, Best Buy, Boeing And More

Some of other stories featured in this weekend's Barron's that are also worth a look:

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.