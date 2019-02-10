Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included the iPhone maker and an entertainment and financial giant.

Bearish calls included a top automaker, a social media leader and a restructuring conglomerate.

After rising marginally midweek, the big U.S. indexes ended this past week essentially flat. It was a week that that saw the delayed State of the Union address delivered, a notable merger in the financial sector and ongoing recession worries. Also, the bond king bowed out and a prominent CEO shared a sordid tale.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Jayson Derrick's "Apple Is The 'Better Mind' In The Tech Space, Pro Says" shows why a recent move by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) may mark an "important moment in recent tech history."

Expectations for a blockbuster year ahead for Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: NYSE) are high, according to Dave Royse's "Mighty Mouse: Disney's Streaming Strength, Theme Park Spending, Box Office Hopes Make Street Bullish."

In "Raymond James Raises Mastercard Price Target, Says Quarter-To-Date Performance 'Surprisingly Strong'," Priya Nigam points out why some see Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) as "firing on all cylinders."

"Estee Lauder: Analysts Mostly Bullish On Q2 Results, Despite Weak Guidance" by Brett Hershman reveals who thinks that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is being undervalued.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "ConocoPhillips 'Exhibiting Capital Discipline,' Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade" and "Zynga's Big Quarter: Analysts Speak Up."

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "Analyst: Normalized GE Earnings Difficult To Forecast," see why one analyst thinks the outlook for General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) remains uncertain for now.

Shanthi Rexaline's "Analysts Largely Sidelined On Twitter As Platform Gears For Higher Investments" discusses why Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) may be entering a period of revenue deceleration.

How weakness in China could be a problem for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) is explored in "Barclays Downgrades Fiat Chrysler On Unexpected North American Weakness" by Elizabeth Balboa.

"Chipotle Shares Are Soaring, But Some Analysts Remain Bearish" by Jayson Derrick reveals which analysts are still cautious on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG).

Be sure to check out "Guggenheim Downgrades PayPal On Likely Headwinds From Brexit, Payments Competition" and "Analysts See Blurry Long-Term Picture For GoPro Despite Profitable Quarter" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

