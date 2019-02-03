Barron's On: Where To Find Corporate Profits

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines a way to outsmart the dimming prospects for corporate profits.

If not defensive stocks, then where should investors be looking now?

Other featured articles discuss how to play the pharmaceuticals and why ETFs will shine in tax season

This weekend's Barron's cover story, "5 Stocks to Outsmart a Dimming Outlook for Profits" by Jack Hough, shows why, with corporate earnings growth expected to slow to a trickle this year, investors should stick with companies with product or pricing muscle.

"Be wary of the bounceback stocks have seen since December," says an expert quoted in the article. "You should be moderately overweight stocks, but not pedal-to-the-metal. … The No. 1 theme is earnings quality and stability."

Investors worried about a slowdown ought to favor companies with growth not overly tied to the economy, says the article. Traditionally, that has meant defensive stocks, but are they the best option now? Barron's has a different idea about what investors should be looking for now.

Among the recommendations based on the strategy are Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL), Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK). Find out which other stocks made the list and why.

Also check out some of these other stories featured in this weekend's Barron's: