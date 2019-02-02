Barron's Picks And Pans: Corning, Merck, Microsoft And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines a way to outsmart the dimming prospects for corporate profits.

Other featured articles offer how to play pharmaceuticals and why not to abandon quality stocks.

Also, the prospects for a commercial property owner and an optical products giant.

"5 Stocks to Outsmart a Dimming Outlook for Profits" by Jack Hough shows where investors may still find earnings growth, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

In "Pricing Pressure a Hard Pill for Pharma to Swallow," Avi Salzman makes the case that some companies are less vulnerable than others to political pushback. Is Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) one?

Andrew Bary's "Hot Property, Cool Price" asks why Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ: BPY) is unloved by investors when it has a world-class portfolio.

Even with the Federal Reserve backing off a rate hike, high-quality stocks like Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) can outperform, according to "Don't Write Off Quality Stocks" by Ben Levisohn.

In Leslie P. Norton's "Corning Stock Still Looks Like a Buy, on Strong 2019 Outlook," see why Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) looks ready to power ahead.

Also in this week's Barron's: