Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Barron's Picks And Pans: Corning, Merck, Microsoft And More

Nelson Hem , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2019 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
Barron's Picks And Pans: Corning, Merck, Microsoft And More
  • This weekend's Barron's cover story examines a way to outsmart the dimming prospects for corporate profits.
  • Other featured articles offer how to play pharmaceuticals and why not to abandon quality stocks.
  • Also, the prospects for a commercial property owner and an optical products giant.

"5 Stocks to Outsmart a Dimming Outlook for Profits" by Jack Hough shows where investors may still find earnings growth, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

In "Pricing Pressure a Hard Pill for Pharma to Swallow," Avi Salzman makes the case that some companies are less vulnerable than others to political pushback. Is Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) one?

Andrew Bary's "Hot Property, Cool Price" asks why Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ: BPY) is unloved by investors when it has a world-class portfolio.

Even with the Federal Reserve backing off a rate hike, high-quality stocks like Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) can outperform, according to "Don't Write Off Quality Stocks" by Ben Levisohn.

In Leslie P. Norton's "Corning Stock Still Looks Like a Buy, on Strong 2019 Outlook," see why Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) looks ready to power ahead.

Also in this week's Barron's:

  • Why exchange traded funds will shine this tax season
  • Whether the Fed can stave off the next recession
  • The polar vortex and economic growth
  • Whether it is time to be bullish on Brazil
  • Mental tricks to make you a better investor
  • Saving for retirement when the market is crazy

Posted-In: Barron's Brookfield Property Partners corning merck Microsoft procter & gambleMedia Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLW + BPY)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MSFT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Raymond James Raises PT On Scotts Miracle-Gro Following Q1 Earnings