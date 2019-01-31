GE, PayPal, Sarepta, EWW: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 31
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour recommended a long position in iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (NYSE: EWW).
Steve Grasso is a buyer of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). He thinks that once the stock breaks out above $10, the personality changes completely.
Dan Nathan would buy PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) in the mid $80s.
Guy Adami believes that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) is going to continue to break out to the upside.
