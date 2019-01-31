Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Ford, PepsiCo And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said it has been nasty for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and he needs to see some improvement.

Instead of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG), Cramer would buy Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD). He explained that silver is trading higher with gold so he prefers gold.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is going higher and it is doing terrific, said Cramer. He would own the stock.

Cramer is not a buyer of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP). He doesn't like specialty pharmaceuticals, he has enough problems with big pharmaceuticals.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) is doing what is right to help the health-care system, said Cramer. He wants to buy the stock.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is a low-risk, low-reward stock, said Cramer. He doesn't think that it is worth as much as it used to be worth, because the management denigrated the franchise and hurt the balance sheet.