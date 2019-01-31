Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Ford, PepsiCo And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said it has been nasty for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and he needs to see some improvement.
Instead of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG), Cramer would buy Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD). He explained that silver is trading higher with gold so he prefers gold.
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is going higher and it is doing terrific, said Cramer. He would own the stock.
Cramer is not a buyer of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP). He doesn't like specialty pharmaceuticals, he has enough problems with big pharmaceuticals.
Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) is doing what is right to help the health-care system, said Cramer. He wants to buy the stock.
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is a low-risk, low-reward stock, said Cramer. He doesn't think that it is worth as much as it used to be worth, because the management denigrated the franchise and hurt the balance sheet.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.