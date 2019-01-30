Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AbbVie, Idexx Labs And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2019 7:16am   Comments
Share:
Related
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Big Pharma Earnings, Kiniksa Offering, FDA Decision Day For Aquestive
Analysts Cut AbbVie Price Targets After Earnings Miss
Tiny Israeli firm touts cancer cure (Seeking Alpha)
Related
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Climbs Over 300 Points; Nautilus Shares Slide On Weak Guidance
John's FY-2018 Dividend Income Totals - Positioning The Portfolio For Success In 2019 (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said the regional banks don't act well. He wouldn't buy Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) because he needs a better yield.

Cramer doesn't want to touch Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN). He suggested Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) instead.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) is the humanization of pets, said Cramer. He likes the stock.

Instead of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD), Cramer would rather buy HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ).

Cramer is not crazy about Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA). He would like it if it wasn't selling cars. He thinks the car business is not that good.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has to do an acquisition, said Cramer. He added that people are concerned that the company is putting itself out of business because its biggest drug is coming off the patent.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV + CVNA)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Big Pharma Earnings, Kiniksa Offering, FDA Decision Day For Aquestive
Analysts Cut AbbVie Price Targets After Earnings Miss
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
Market Looks To End Week On High Note Amid Potential Progress On Ending Shutdown
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Intuitive Surgical Earnings, Corbus To Offer Shares, Eton In-Licenses Neurologic Drug
10 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ABBV
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Tesla