Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AbbVie, Idexx Labs And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said the regional banks don't act well. He wouldn't buy Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) because he needs a better yield.

Cramer doesn't want to touch Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN). He suggested Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) instead.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) is the humanization of pets, said Cramer. He likes the stock.

Instead of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD), Cramer would rather buy HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ).

Cramer is not crazy about Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA). He would like it if it wasn't selling cars. He thinks the car business is not that good.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has to do an acquisition, said Cramer. He added that people are concerned that the company is putting itself out of business because its biggest drug is coming off the patent.