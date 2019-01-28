Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo CEO To Elizabeth Warren: I'm Not Going Anywhere

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2019 2:26pm   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo CEO To Elizabeth Warren: I'm Not Going Anywhere
Related WFC
How To Approach Q4 Earnings: The Corporate Perspective
Zacks Free Lunch: The Q4 Earnings Story So Far
SunTrust, U.S. Bancorp cut as Baird steps to sidelines on banks (Seeking Alpha)

Potential 2020 Democratic candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) is no fan of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) CEO Tim Sloan.

What Happened

Warren said in October that Sloan is "deeply implicated in the bank's repeated and egregious misconduct" on top of calls for him to be fired.

On Friday, Sloan responded to Warren's criticism of his leadership during an interview on CNBC's Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" show.

Warren is entitled to any opinion, Sloan said, telling Cramer he believes is the "right person" to run Wells Fargo. The executive said he not only cares deeply about the company after working at the bank for more than three decades, but has "taken responsibility" for past scandals.

Why It's Important

Sloan said people who acknowledge prior mistakes shouldn't be "criticized for taking responsibility." Rather, his leadership as CEO should be based on what he and the big bank do to move forward, he said. 

"Judge me on what I said we would do and what we've done." 

Wells Fargo earned $4.28 per share in the full year 2018, which is a record high, Sloan said. Deposit growth rose year-over-year from a consumer standpoint, and loan growth in the fourth quarter was the strongest seen in the past two years, he said. 

What's Next

Regardless of any public comments from a potential future U.S. president, Sloan said he works for the shareholders and on behalf of the board.

Both have high expectations for the CEO's performance, and he said he's "exceeding those expectations."

Related Links:

Wells Fargo Reports Mixed Q4 Results

Did Wells Fargo's CEO Stumpf 'Take One For The Team?'

Photo via Wikimedia. 

Posted-In: banks CNBC Elizabeth Warren Jim Cramer Mad Money Tim Sloan Wells Fargo ScandalMedia Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WFC)

How To Approach Q4 Earnings: The Corporate Perspective
Zacks Free Lunch: The Q4 Earnings Story So Far
Another Day, Another Bank Misses On Earnings: Market Could Be On Defensive
Wells Fargo Reports Mixed Q4 Results
10 Stocks To Watch For January 15, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For January 15, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WFC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q4 Earnings Preview For Pentair