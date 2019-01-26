This weekend's Barron's cover story examines S&P 500 companies with the most exposure to climate risks.

Another featured article takes a look at some stocks perfectly positioned for slowing economic growth.

Also, the prospects for an unloved tech stock, a new dividend aristocrat and a bargain chip stock.

"Calculating the Cost of Climate Change" by Leslie P. Norton examines the S&P 500 companies with the most exposure to climate risks, including Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY).

Al Root's "Low-Debt, High-Return Stocks for Your Portfolio" points to companies with more cash than debt, such as KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC).

In "In Unloved Dell, Investors Can Find a Silver Lining in Its VMware Stake," Andrew Bary makes the case that Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) stock has room to rise.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has become one of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, according to "4 Companies Join ‘Dividend Aristocrats' but Lag Behind Market" by Lawrence C. Strauss.

In Jack Hough's "Intel Looks Like a Bargain Among Chip Stocks," see why Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) offers an opportunity for patient investors.

Also in this week's Barron's:

The push to tax the rich

Slowing global dividend growth

Whether China's slowdown is just beginning

Where the S&P 500 goes from here

Whether the run in software is over

The cost of rising nationalism

The commodity now more valuable than gold

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.