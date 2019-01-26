Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Barron's Picks And Pans: Caterpillar, Dell, Intel And More

Nelson Hem , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2019 4:26pm   Comments
Share:
Barron's Picks And Pans: Caterpillar, Dell, Intel And More
Related CAT
Stock Market Gets Lift On Deal To Reopen Govt.; Positive Trade, Fed News Also Help
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On PG&E, Tenneco And More
Stocks To Watch: Tech Giants Step To The Plate (Seeking Alpha)
Related DELL
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 23, 2019
Raymond James Cuts VMWare Price Target, Says Dell Agreement Good For Shareholders

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines S&P 500 companies with the most exposure to climate risks.

Another featured article takes a look at some stocks perfectly positioned for slowing economic growth.

Also, the prospects for an unloved tech stock, a new dividend aristocrat and a bargain chip stock.

"Calculating the Cost of Climate Change" by Leslie P. Norton examines the S&P 500 companies with the most exposure to climate risks, including Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY).

Al Root's "Low-Debt, High-Return Stocks for Your Portfolio" points to companies with more cash than debt, such as KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC).

In "In Unloved Dell, Investors Can Find a Silver Lining in Its VMware Stake," Andrew Bary makes the case that Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) stock has room to rise.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has become one of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, according to "4 Companies Join ‘Dividend Aristocrats' but Lag Behind Market" by Lawrence C. Strauss.

In Jack Hough's "Intel Looks Like a Bargain Among Chip Stocks," see why Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) offers an opportunity for patient investors.

Also in this week's Barron's:

The push to tax the rich

Slowing global dividend growth

Whether China's slowdown is just beginning

Where the S&P 500 goes from here

Whether the run in software is over

The cost of rising nationalism

The commodity now more valuable than gold

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

Posted-In: Barron'sMedia Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + BMY)

Morning Earnings Recap: The Biggest Reports From Thursday's Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Market Seems Generally Pleased With Earnings Results, But Geopolitics Still Weigh
Bristol-Myers Squibb Withdraws Regulatory Application For Lung Cancer Combo Drug
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CAT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Breaking Down The Incredible Rise Of Esports