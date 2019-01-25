Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Charles Schwab, Kemet And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2019 6:45am   Comments
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; ENSCO And Rowan Agree To Merge

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer spoke about Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW). He sees a little weakness in that group.

Cramer thinks American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ: AFIN) can keep paying the dividend, but he finds it little opaque. He would take a look at EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR).

The yield is too high in CVR Refining LP (NYSE: CVRR), said Cramer. He would rather buy Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC).

KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) is an inexpensive stock, said Cramer.

Instead of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU), Cramer would rather buy Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

