Barrick Gold, GE, Netflix, XLF: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 17

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Steve Grasso recommended a long position in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

Mark Tepper likes Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) in the long term, but he is a seller of the stock ahead of earnings. He is concerned about subscriber growth.

Dan Nathan wants to sell Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF).

Guy Adami is a buyer of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX).