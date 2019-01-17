Barrick Gold, GE, Netflix, XLF: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 17
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Steve Grasso recommended a long position in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).
Mark Tepper likes Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) in the long term, but he is a seller of the stock ahead of earnings. He is concerned about subscriber growth.
Dan Nathan wants to sell Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF).
Guy Adami is a buyer of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX).
Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Fast Money Guy Adami Mark Tepper Steve GrassoMedia Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.