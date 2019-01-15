Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Dynavax, Starbucks And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is too low to sell, but he doesn't have a catalyst.

Instead of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE: MT), Cramer would rather buy Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), which is the only steel company he is willing to recommend.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) is trading too low and it's a part of the bear market in biotech, said Cramer. He said its peanut allergy medication is going to be very big.

In terms of risk-reward, there's probably $2 down and maybe $5 up for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), said Cramer.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) has a terrific franchise and it's going to do just fine, said Cramer.

Cramer is not willing to recommend any Chinese stocks, but if you had to own one, it would be Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA). He's worried about the trade talks because a breakdown would hurt the stock.

Clearway Energy Inc Class C (NYSE: CWEN) pays 9 percent dividend and Cramer sees that as a red flag. He doesn't know if the company is doing well.

Instead of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ), Cramer would buy IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX).