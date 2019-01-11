Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cleveland-Cliffs, SINA, Take-Two And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2019 8:23am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is the best company in the show, but the stock is not going to be a good stock if Fed tightens again.

Cramer thinks SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) is bottoming, but he would scale out of the position if the stock trades higher. He can't recommend Chinese stocks as a buy.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) is good, but Cramer likes American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) better.

Cramer wouldn't buy Annaly (NYSE: NLY). He likes growth and dividend, while Annaly does equity offerings and then it gives you a good dividend.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) is very good, but Cramer likes DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) better.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) is a buy, thinks Cramer. He would buy some now and then he would add to the position after the report.

Instead of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR), Cramer would buy Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

