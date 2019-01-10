Constellation Brands, Target, GLD And SPY: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 10

Pete Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", that Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is going higher.

Tim Seymour said he is not happy about the 12.42 percent decline in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ). He has a long position and he still thinks it's the best company in the industry. He added that you don't have to rush and buy it on Thursday.

Brian Kelly likes SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) because of the U.S. dollar weakness.

Dan Nathan would be a seller of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY). He thinks it has a limited upside over the next month. Nathan would buy put spreads in the name.