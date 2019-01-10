Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Constellation Brands, Target, GLD And SPY: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 10

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2019 7:02am   Comments
Share:
Related TGT
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Bunge, Schlumberger And More
4 Reasons Why Bank Of America Added Procter & Gamble To Its US1 Lists
Road To Financial Independence: My December 100-Stock Portfolio Review (Seeking Alpha)
Related STZ
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: SMART Global Holdings Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Diebold Nixdorf Shares Jump
Apple Leads Dow As Stock Market Today Extends Win Streak After Fed (Investor's Business Daily)

Pete Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", that Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is going higher.

Tim Seymour said he is not happy about the 12.42 percent decline in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ). He has a long position and he still thinks it's the best company in the industry. He added that you don't have to rush and buy it on Thursday.

Brian Kelly likes SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) because of the U.S. dollar weakness.

Dan Nathan would be a seller of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY). He thinks it has a limited upside over the next month. Nathan would buy put spreads in the name.

Posted-In: Brian Kelly CNBC Dan Nathan Fast Money Fast Money Final Trade Pete NajarianMedia Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLD + SPY)

What's Next For US And China Trade Talks?
Pros Tackle Market Reaction, Democrats' Strategy After Trump's Oval Office Address
Trump, Democrats Not Budging On Border Security, Shutdown Positions
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain, Crude Oil Up Over 2%
States Where Trump's Approval Rating Is Highest, Lowest
S&P 500 Companies On Track For Double-Digit Earnings Growth, Despite Apple Disappointment
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TGT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mark Sebastian's Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trade