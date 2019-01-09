Foot Locker, Macy's, Netflix, US Steel: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 9
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) had a great holiday season. He would stay in the name.
Karen Finerman believes it's time to lighten up a little in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL). It had a huge run.
Brian Kelly would buy United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X).
Guy Adami believes Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is going to continue to rally.
