Foot Locker, Macy's, Netflix, US Steel: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 9

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) had a great holiday season. He would stay in the name.

Karen Finerman believes it's time to lighten up a little in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL). It had a huge run.

Brian Kelly would buy United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X).

Guy Adami believes Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is going to continue to rally.