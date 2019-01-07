Anadarko, CBS, Intel, XRT: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 7
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour recommended a long position in SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE: XRT).
Karen Finerman is a buyer of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS). She sees its current price as too low and she wouldn't be surprised to see some sort of deal during the year.
Dan Nathan wants to buy Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). He finds Merrill Lynch upgrade as interesting.
Guy Adami is a buyer of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC).
