Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Anadarko, CBS, Intel, XRT: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 7

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2019 7:24am   Comments
Share:
Related XRT
The Street Reacts To Holiday Retail Sales
Retail, Tech And Other Market Experts Lined Up For Thursday's PreMarket Prep
Equity Market Strategy For 2019 (Seeking Alpha)
Related CBS
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, CBS, Intel, Nike, Tesla And More
Analysts Like CBS For 2019 Comeback
How To Play Viacom Stock (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour recommended a long position in SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE: XRT).

Karen Finerman is a buyer of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS). She sees its current price as too low and she wouldn't be surprised to see some sort of deal during the year.

Dan Nathan wants to buy Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). He finds Merrill Lynch upgrade as interesting.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC).

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Fast Money Fast Money Final Trade Guy Adami Karen FinermanMedia Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APC + CBS)

Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, CBS, Intel, Nike, Tesla And More
Analysts Like CBS For 2019 Comeback
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 2, 2019
Les Moonves Won't Get A Penny Of His $120M CBS Severance Package
Boeing, CBS, Oracle, Target: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 18
Anadarko Stock Pops After Colorado Vote, But Don't Expect It To Last Long: Chart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on XRT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data