CBOE, CME, EEM And XLU: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 20
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Pete Najarian said Cboe Global Markets Inc (BATS: CBOE) is the place to be. He is a buyer of the stock.
A strong dollar isn't going to be great for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE: EEM), said Brian Kelly. He would be a seller of the stock.
Steve Grasso thinks that Utilities SPDR (NYSE: XLU) should be bought. He warned viewers it could trade lower if the market goes down.
Guy Adami wants to buy CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME).
