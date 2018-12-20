Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cyberark, Ford, Teva And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2018 7:30am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) because safety against cyber-terror never takes a vacation.

Cramer would sell Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) because of its debt. He thinks debt ism't king in this environment.

Cramer is not a buyer of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). He doesn't want to reach for a 7 percent yield.

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE: WPG) has a 20 percent yield and Cramer sees that as a red flag. He doesn't want to buy it.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

