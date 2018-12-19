Market Overview

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pfizer

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2018 7:28am   Comments
Wall Street Breakfast: One Rate Hike Over The Line? (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Tuesday. The call options volume was two times that of puts on a day when the stock dropped 1.65 percent.

During the trading session, there was a purchase of 1,000 contracts of the December 44 calls for $0.30. The trade breaks even at $44.30 or 4.48 percent above the current stock price.

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

