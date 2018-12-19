Altria, Lowe's, Target, XLU: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 19
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said he likes Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) and its valuation.
Brian Kelly wants to buy Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO).
Steve Grasso thinks that Utilities SPDR (NYSE: XLU) is a buy.
Guy Adami is a buyer of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).
