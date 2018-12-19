Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kinder Morgan, Devon Energy And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2018 7:35am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he wants to own companies with growth potential and Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) doesn't have a lot of growth.

Cramer thinks Interactive Brokers Group is a good company, but he's not recommending financials at the moment because there isn't enough trading.

Instead of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI), Cramer would rather own Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB).

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported a bad quarter and Cramer doesn't want to recommend it.

Cramer is not a buyer of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN). He would put the exploration and production segment aside for now.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) is a long-term speculative company because it is not making any money, said Cramer.

Cramer would walk away from ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: ZTO). He doesn't want any China exposure.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) has no growth and Cramer doesn't want to be in the apparel business right now.

Cramer thinks DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) is going to break up next year and it's going to make a lot of money for investors who own the stock. He would buy it.

