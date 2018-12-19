Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kinder Morgan, Devon Energy And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he wants to own companies with growth potential and Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) doesn't have a lot of growth.
Cramer thinks Interactive Brokers Group is a good company, but he's not recommending financials at the moment because there isn't enough trading.
Instead of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI), Cramer would rather own Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB).
Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported a bad quarter and Cramer doesn't want to recommend it.
Cramer is not a buyer of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN). He would put the exploration and production segment aside for now.
Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) is a long-term speculative company because it is not making any money, said Cramer.
Cramer would walk away from ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: ZTO). He doesn't want any China exposure.
Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) has no growth and Cramer doesn't want to be in the apparel business right now.
Cramer thinks DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) is going to break up next year and it's going to make a lot of money for investors who own the stock. He would buy it.
