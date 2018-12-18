Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing, CBS, Oracle, Target: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 18

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2018 7:26am   Comments
Share:
Related BA
10 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2018
4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Selling Got You Down? Shift To These Strategies (TalkMarkets)
Related TGT
Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense
Today's Pickup: "The last thing I need is more data. I need more information," Trucking Exec Tells Vendors
Wells Fargo defends retail (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is a first-class company, with a good balance sheet and cash flow.

Karen Finerman likes Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). She thinks it's very oversold.

Dan Nathan wouldn't chase Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) after it moved higher in the after hours.

Guy Adami thinks CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is going to bounce from its current price.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Fast Money Fast Money Final Trade Guy Adami Karen FinermanMedia Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + CBS)

10 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2018
4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower, Crude Oil Rises
Make Mine Vanilla: Dull Jobs Report Might Be Just What's Needed After Wild Week
Ahead Of Mid-Week Pause, Investors Fret Over Trade Pact Details
Big Deal Or Little Deal? What's The Deal With Trump's Trade Truce?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Alan Knuckman's Bullish Morgan Stanley Trade