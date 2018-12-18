Boeing, CBS, Oracle, Target: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 18
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is a first-class company, with a good balance sheet and cash flow.
Karen Finerman likes Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). She thinks it's very oversold.
Dan Nathan wouldn't chase Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) after it moved higher in the after hours.
Guy Adami thinks CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is going to bounce from its current price.
