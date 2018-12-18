Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Apache, Waste Management And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would just watch Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA). It doesn't have a good enough yield for this market.

Roku Inc's (NASDAQ: ROKU) fundamentals are in place to participate in a recovery, when it comes, thinks Cramer. He's concerned about Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) impact.

Instead of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG), Cramer would buy BP plc (NYSE: BP). He explained that yield is going to protect you in this awful market.

Cramer likes Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA), but he thinks the stock is not what you need in this market. When the market changes, investors will start buying Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is a powerhouse, said Cramer. He wants to buy it. The quarter was good and the company has a big buyback. People are relating it to linerboard, but that is a mistake, believes Cramer.

Cramer can't believe General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is this cheap and he wants to buy it. The 5 percent yield should be a protection, thinks Cramer.

Cramer can't recommend Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) as a buy.

S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) is going down, but the company is good, said Cramer.

Cramer wouldn't sell Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) because it's trading too low. He thinks it's a good company.