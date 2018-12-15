Barron's Picks And Pans: 2019 Picks, Emerging Markets, Small Caps And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story takes a look the outlook for stocks in the coming year.

Other featured articles reveal Barron's top picks for 2019, as well as some tech and emerging market picks.

Also, how to find small-cap winners and what to expect from big dividend payers.

"2019 Outlook: U.S. Stocks Could Rally More Than 10%" by Vito J. Racanelli makes the case that, after a gloomy 2018, Wall Street strategists are upbeat about the market's prospects next year. See what Barron's thinks that may mean for the likes of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW).

Andrew Bary's "Top 10 Stock Picks for 2019" claims that value managers see some of the best opportunities in years, and most of Barron's picks trade for 10 times forward earnings or less. They include Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX). See who else made the cut.

In "Small-Caps, Big Problems: How to Pick and Choose" by Nicholas Jasinski, Barron's says that after small-caps peaked in August, then lost ground on a variety of fears, investors will need to avoid the indexes and do some stock picking in 2019. Will small-cap winners include Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TWNK) and Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO)?

Tech stocks have struggled in recent months, but the big drivers have not changed, according to "How to Play Tech's Top 3 Themes for 2019" by Tae Kim. Check out the stocks benefiting from the multiyear disruptive trends, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

In Craig Mellow's "The Top Emerging Market Stocks for 2019," see why developing markets are growing faster than the United States, Europe and Japan, and are mostly well-managed. Their stocks are cheap as well. Check out how Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) could fare.

"S&P 500 Companies Might Slow Down the Dividend Hikes Next Year" by Lawrence C. Strauss takes a look at why investors can expect large companies to keep on raising their dividends next year, though probably at a reduced pace. See what Barron's believes may be in the cards at the likes of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).

Also in this week's Barron's:

The Federal Reserve's critical role for 2019

How to protect yourself against volatile markets

How rising interest rates complicate the corporate borrowing spree

Cheap European stocks to buy for 2019

Whether ETFs will exacerbate a market downturn

How the economy will muddle through in 2019

Betting on calm after a volatility storm

