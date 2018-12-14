Market Overview

Matt Shapiro's iShares Russell 2000 Index Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2018 7:32am   Comments
MWS Capital's Matt Shapiro spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE: IWM).

He said it's easy for the viewers to play the iShares Russell 2000 Index with calls. He would buy the December 31, 155 strike calls, which can be purchased for $0.13. The trade breaks even for $155.13 or 8.66 percent above the current market price.

