Bristol-Myers, Costco, JPMorgan And XLU: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 14
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Steve Grasso recommended Utilities SPDR (NYSE: XLU) as a buy. He explained it has performed better than the other stocks in both up and down market.
Karen Finerman is a buyer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).
Dan Nathan wants to sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST).
Guy Adami thinks it would be a good idea to buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY).
