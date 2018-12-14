Market Overview

Bristol-Myers, Costco, JPMorgan And XLU: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 14

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2018 7:38am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Steve Grasso recommended Utilities SPDR (NYSE: XLU) as a buy. He explained it has performed better than the other stocks in both up and down market.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Dan Nathan wants to sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST).

Guy Adami thinks it would be a good idea to buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY).

