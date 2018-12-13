Market Overview

American Airlines, Morgan Stanley, Nordstrom, Gold: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 13

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2018 7:25am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian recommended a long position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). He is not afraid of the financials.

Tim Seymour likes American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL). He explained that there are a lot of headlines for the stock, but it's all priced in.

Brian Kelly is a buyer of SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD). It looks to him that it's breaking out on the upside.

Guy Adami wants to buy Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN). He thinks it has bottomed out.

