American Airlines, Morgan Stanley, Nordstrom, Gold: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 13
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian recommended a long position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). He is not afraid of the financials.
Tim Seymour likes American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL). He explained that there are a lot of headlines for the stock, but it's all priced in.
Brian Kelly is a buyer of SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD). It looks to him that it's breaking out on the upside.
Guy Adami wants to buy Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN). He thinks it has bottomed out.
Posted-In: Brian Kelly CNBC Fast Money Fast Money Final Trade Guy Adami Pete Najarian Tim SeymourMedia
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.