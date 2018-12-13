Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On CyrusOne, US Steel And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE). He added that it has 3 percent yield, which isn't that high, but it has got a great growth and it's not slowing down.

Cramer advised his viewer to sell United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) and keep Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), which has a very good balance sheet and a good dividend policy.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) acts badly and it is down 22 percent, said Cramer. He thinks that other people like United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) better.

Cramer wouldn't buy a bank stock, so he can't allow his viewers to buy PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW). He isn't worried about its 6.7 percent dividend yield, but he thinks owning banks is a nightmare at the moment.