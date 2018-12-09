Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott Laboratories And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would take a big pass on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE). He explained that people don't like housing right now and the stock is going to be affiliated with the housing group.

Instead of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), Cramer would rather buy Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM).

Cramer thinks there are much better drug stocks than GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK).

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is terrific, said Cramer. He thinks the CEO has done a remarkable job. The company has a fantastic balance sheet and its device business is red-hot, added Cramer.