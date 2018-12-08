Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Caterpillar, Lennar And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story takes a look how subscriptions are changing corporate America.

Other featured articles examine what a subscription model could mean for the iPhone maker and what to expect as Dell comes public again.

Also, bargains among semiconductors, industrials and homebuilders.

"Subscriptions Are Remaking Corporate America" by Alex Eule makes the case that subscription models are changing the relationship between businesses and their customers. See how much investors are benefiting and what it has meant for the likes of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Alex Eule's "The Promising Business That Could Pull Apple Out of its Tailspin" points out that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors have panicked as iPhone sales lag and the company said it would no longer report unit sales. Find out why Barron's thinks shifting to a subscription model could change the narrative for the consumer electronics giant.

In "Michael Dell's Latest Deal Could Yield a Cheap New Stock" by Andrew Bary, check out why Barron's believes the encore to the contentious Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) buyout of Dell's VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) tracking stock could be worth waiting for.

Worries about U.S.-Chinese trade relations and the state of the semiconductor business have taken Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares down sharply since March, according to "Applied Materials Stock Is a Cheap Bet on Big Data" by Leslie P. Norton. Can maintaining its current multiple push the stock 30 percent higher next year?

In Jack Hough's "Caterpillar Stock Looks Like a Buy Amid the Industrial Rubble," see why earnings prospects at Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) are on the rise, but fearful investors have punished the stock of the construction-and-mining equipment maker and shares are way down this year. Is this a good time for investors to jump in?

"A Home Builder Stock That's Just Too Cheap to Pass Up" by Avi Salzman takes a look at why Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN), a builder of mid-priced homes, has substantial growth prospects even in a soft housing market. Find out whether the beaten-down shares really are a bargain now as Barron's believes.

