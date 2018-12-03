Market Overview

Boeing, Lennar, Nvidia, Gold ETF: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 3

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2018 7:44am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Guy Adami recommended NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) as a buy.

Steve Grasso wants to buy Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN).

Brian Kelly thinks the U.S. dollar might trade lower next week and he wants to buy SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD).

Tim Seymour is a buyer of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA).

