Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Analyst: FANG Stocks Growth Fundamentals Remain Relatively Strong" by Wayne Duggan suggests that despite the rotation out of Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and its fellow FANG stocks, investors should buy the dips.

Despite some weakness in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), several factors work in the company's favor, according to Elizabeth Balboa's "Jefferies: 5 Factors Protecting Tesla Model 3 Margins."

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Amazon Could Contribute More Than Half Of Retail Sector's Earnings Growth This Holiday Season," see why Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) remains the leader of the retail pack.

"Lululemon Has Long-Term Potential To 'Nearly Triple Revenue,' Bullish Analyst Says Ahead Of Q3 Print" by Brett Hershman reveals why remarkably strong sales trends at Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) should continue.

Jayson Derrick's "4 'Tariff-Proof' Stock Picks From A Pro" examines why UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is among the most "tariff-proof" stocks out there. See what equities were featured.

Bears

A wait-and-see approach to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) may be prudent, says "Why This Analyst Thinks iPhone Tariff News Will Be A Near-Term Overhang For Apple's Stock" by Jayson Derrick.

"Morgan Stanley Sees Choppier Waters Ahead For Micron, Says To 'Use Strength As A Selling Opportunity'" by Shanthi Rexaline points out why Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) investors may want to take some profits.

In Hannah Genig's "Sell-Side: GameStop Faces Increased Threat From Digital Mix Shift," see why, despite the steady rise of popularity in video game culture, retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) appears to be on its last life.

Jayson Derrick's "Twitter Bear Vs. Bull Debate: A Rally Ahead Or 'A Lot Of Room To Drop'?" discusses why Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is a victim of the broader weakness in momentum stocks. Is there any relief in sight?

In "Macquarie Cautious On Constellation's Cannabis Investment," Hannah Genig looks at why cannabis may do little for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) for the time being.

