This weekend's Barron's cover story takes a look at the boom in big data.

Other featured articles examine the prospects for a Detroit carmaker, an iconic conglomerate and a social media giant.

Also: the most valuable company in the world and an alternative play on cars of the future.

"The Boom in Big Data" by Avi Salzman suggests that the harvesting of digital personal information is becoming a more important tool in investing. Check out the article to find out how to understand the potential and the risks, as well as what Barron's thinks it could mean for the likes of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA).

Tae Kim's "How Microsoft Beat Out Apple and Became the World's Most Valuable Company" points out that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella has transformed a tech giant built around PCs and its Office software to one focused on cloud computing and subscriptions, a turnaround unusual in the tech world.

In "How New CEO Larry Culp Can Turn GE Around" by Al Root, check out how, as the first outsider to run General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) in more than a century, its new chief executive is well-positioned to make radical changes. Barron's offers a few suggestions for his to-do list as he tackles one of the biggest corporate turnaround challenges in recent memory.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a small auto supplier that makes many of the products for the safer, energy-efficient cars of the future, according to "Like Mary Barra's GM Strategy? Try This Auto Supplier's Stock" by Al Root. And the Dublin, Ireland-based company does not require the massive capital the big car makers need to get there.

In Andrew Bary's "GM Is Making the Right Moves, but Its Shares Are Still Undervalued," the case is made that General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is doing the right things for investors — but Wall Street continues to give it little credit. See why Barron's believes the company can adapt to challenges and maintain considerable profits.

"Facebook Is Under Fire Again. Here's What Could Come Next." by Jon Swartz and Ben Walsh takes a look at why, if there are to be changes at Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) in the wake of its latest scandal, the catalyst for may come next month when Democrats take control of the House of Representatives.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Why not to panic over the budget deficit

The best way to save Social Security

How to find a financial advisor

What this market really needs from the G20

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

