Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On DowDuPont, Home Depot And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2018 7:08am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would buy more DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP).

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) is too opaque, said Cramer. He finds it hard to recommend the stock because he doesn't know what does it own.

Cramer can't recommend AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) because he doesn't like its debt load. He prefers Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is down a lot and there are other retailers that are doing better, said Cramer. He added that anybody who buys the stock and puts it away for the next 18 months is going to do well.

Cramer is not recommending the Chinese stocks, so he doesn't want to buy Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO).

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) can move higher, said Cramer. It's a large position of his charitable trust fund.

Cramer is not a buyer of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN). He doesn't like its fundamentals and he doesn't want to recommend the stock just on a takeover.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

