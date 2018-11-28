Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Boston Scientific, MongoDB And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 28, 2018 7:23am   Comments
Share:
Related HBAN
Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2018
Huntington Bancshares Q3 Earnings Outlook
Scott Black Buys 5 Stocks in 'rd Quarter (GuruFocus)
Related MDB
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 17, 2018
MongoDB Acquires mLab, Expands Global Cloud Database
Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio - Q3 2018 Update (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) is a great stock and people are underestimating the power of what it's doing for the enterprise software.

Instead of Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), Cramer would rather buy Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR).

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) had a good quarter and the stock is a buy, said Cramer.

Cramer likes Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM) is a buy because it's a unique, niche business, said Cramer.

Cramer isn't a buyer of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN). He doesn't like the regional banks at the moment. In the banking sector, he likes Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Cramer thinks Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: GOLD) should be bought because people should have some gold exposure as an insurance. He isn't a big gold bull at the moment.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) isn't working, said Cramer. He misjudged how bad the auto cycle was and he made a bad decision to recommend the stock.

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) is a fine utility and it does the job, said Cramer.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADI + BSX)

9 Policy Catalysts For Health Care Investors To Watch Before Year's End
26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2018
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Illumina's Strong Q3, Celgene's Positive Cancer Drug Trial, Proteostasis Offering
Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2018
Surverying The Q3 Earnings Heat Map
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on HBAN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Apple, Nordstrom, US Bancorp, XLI: 'Fast Money' Picks For November 28