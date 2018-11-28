Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Boston Scientific, MongoDB And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) is a great stock and people are underestimating the power of what it's doing for the enterprise software.

Instead of Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), Cramer would rather buy Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR).

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) had a good quarter and the stock is a buy, said Cramer.

Cramer likes Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM) is a buy because it's a unique, niche business, said Cramer.

Cramer isn't a buyer of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN). He doesn't like the regional banks at the moment. In the banking sector, he likes Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Cramer thinks Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: GOLD) should be bought because people should have some gold exposure as an insurance. He isn't a big gold bull at the moment.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) isn't working, said Cramer. He misjudged how bad the auto cycle was and he made a bad decision to recommend the stock.

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) is a fine utility and it does the job, said Cramer.