Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Caesars, Iqiyi and More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2018 7:27am   Comments
Share:
Related MPC
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2018
Marathon Petroleum: Opportunity in the Oil Slump (GuruFocus)
Related OEC
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 13, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2018

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that instead of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE: OEC) he would rather buy Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT).

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) is in the bear market, thinks Cramer. He added it's going to be a winner in the long term.

Cramer is a seller of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). He hates its balance sheet.

Cramer advised his viewer not to buy IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ).

In the short term, Cramer sees a lot of headwinds for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK). He likes it in the long term.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBT + CZR)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Albermarle, Cisco And More
74 Biggest Movers From Friday
Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2018
64 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MPC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

GW Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings Preview