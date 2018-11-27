Jim Cramer Weighs In On Caesars, Iqiyi and More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that instead of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE: OEC) he would rather buy Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT).
Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) is in the bear market, thinks Cramer. He added it's going to be a winner in the long term.
Cramer is a seller of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). He hates its balance sheet.
Cramer advised his viewer not to buy IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ).
In the short term, Cramer sees a lot of headwinds for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK). He likes it in the long term.
