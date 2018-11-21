Delta, Skechers, Quest Diagnostics, XLF: 'Fast Money' Picks For November 21
Pete Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade" he noticed some call options buying in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX). He added that its last earnings report was impressive and he thinks that the stock is going higher.
Tim Seymour said he would not sell Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL). He explained that the airlines have been defensive in this market.
Dan Nathan would sell Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF).
Guy Adami is a buyer of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX).
Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Fast Money Guy Adami Pete Najarian Tim SeymourMedia Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.