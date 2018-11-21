Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Five Below, Snap and More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) is incredibly oversold.

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) is doing well, but that doesn't mean that the stock is going to move higher, said Cramer.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is a better pick than CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE: CCI), thinks Cramer. He doesn't want to buy these stocks because he feels that 5G technology is two years away.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is doing well, but it's already up 78 percent, said Cramer. He added that traders can't stop selling when they see these gains.

Cramer wouldn't buy 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) because he didn't like the quarter.

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) is down 50 percent, said Cramer. He added that he would like to own one of these tech stocks that aren't doing badly.

Cramer isn't a buyer of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA). He doesn't want to own Chinese stocks.

Instead of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS), Cramer would rather own a company that makes original drugs.

Cramer thinks it's too early to buy Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP).